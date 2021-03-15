Man arrested after 2 shot at home in Huntsville

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Michael Fawcett, 39, was located and booked into the Madison County Holding Facility on two counts of attempted capital murder, one count of child endangerment, and one count of theft by receiving, according to a release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Michael Fawcett, 39

According to police, on Saturday, March 13, at around 1:30 p.m., Fawcett is accused of shooting Sharon and Bobby Stout, of Berryville, at Fawcett’s home on Madison 6519 in Huntsville.

The Stout’s were shot multiple times, and one victim, not specified by police, was transported by Air-Evac, and the other by ambulance to the hospital, according to the release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Their current condition is not known at this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Madison County Sherriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating an assault suspect.

On Facebook, the law enforcement agency said:

We have had an assault in the area of Madison 6519. The suspect is Michael Fawcett. If anyone sees him or knows of his whereabouts Do Not Approach!! Please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office right away. MADISON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

COURTESY OF THE MADISON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The number to call for the MCSO is (479) 738-2320.