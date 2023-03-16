ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area announced it is hosting an astrophotography lecture and night sky viewing for the public.

The lecture will begin at 7:30 p.m. on March 25 where experts will discuss planetary astrophotography, which records objects within our solar system, including planets as distant as Uranus and Neptune.

According to a news release, the lecture will also cover the proper tools for astrophotography including a single-lens, reflex (DSLR) camera with low-light capabilities, a fast lens with a long focal length, and a sturdy tripod.

Following the lecture will be a night sky viewing at 8:30 p.m. The Sugar Creek Astronomical Society will bring high-quality amateur telescopes for the public to share in viewing celestial objects. At this time, lecturers say the moon will be a 4-day-old crescent and Venus, Mars and Uranus will be within view. Comet 176p may also be visible, the release states.

Other highlights reportedly include the constellations Orion, Taurus, and Ursa Major; star clusters such as the Pleiades, the Hyades, and the Beehive; and a possible meteor shower.

The release says participants should come dressed in clothing warm enough for local weather conditions. If possible, guests are advised to bring a red-light flashlight and a pair of binoculars.

The event is free to the public. Ages 8 and above are welcome. Hobbs State Park-Conservation area is located at 20201 E. Highway 12 in Rogers.

For more information, contact the park at 479-789-5000.