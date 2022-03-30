SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to Springdale police, at least seven people are injured after a storm went through Northwest Arkansas.

According to Captain Jeff Taylor with Springdale police, there have been seven reported injuries where they have gone to the hospital. Taylor said that two of those are critical injuries but it is unknown what those injuries are.

There are still over 8,000 customers without power in the Northwest Arkansas area.

A potential tornado was reported around 4:45 a.m. in Springdale.