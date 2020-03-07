Attorneys back in court Tuesday for Torres case

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Circuit Court Judge Brad Karren has requested at status hearing for Tuesday, March 10, in the Mauricio Torres capital murder case, according to court documents.

On Thursday, Judge Karren requested for the attorneys to return to court on March 19 for a hearing.

Torres’ case was declared a mistrial on Thursday afternoon after his stepson, Quinton Martin, 24, jumped out of the stand and tried to attack him. Martin’s wrists and ankles were shackled while he testified about his stepdad that morning.

On Wednesday, Torres was found guilty of murdering his six-year-old son, Isaiah, in 2015.

Thursday was the first day of the sentencing phase of the trial.