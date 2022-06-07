ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Public Theatre announced it will be holding auditions for a new musical straight from Broadway.

According to a press release, “Disaster!” is written by Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick from a concept created by Rudetsky and Drew Geraci. Auditions will be held on Monday, June 20 at 7 p.m. at the Victory Theater in Rogers.

Doors for auditions will open at 6:30 p.m. Callbacks, if needed, will be held Tuesday, June 21 at 7 p.m.

The release says auditions will be based upon readings from the script, singing, and a dance combination. The entire audition packet, including the audition times, audition scenes, character descriptions, and rehearsal schedule is available for download here.

APT describes “Disaster!” as a new musical straight from Broadway, featuring some of the most unforgettable songs of the 70s including “Knock on Wood,” “Hooked on a Feeling,” “Sky High,” “I Am Woman” and “Hot Stuff” as just a few of the scintillating hits in the musical comedy with a book by three-time Emmy Award nominee and SiriusXM Broadway host, Seth Rudetsky, and Jack Plotnick.

It’s 1979, and New York’s hottest A-listers are lining up for the opening of a floating casino and discotheque. Also attending is a faded disco star, a sexy nightclub singer with her eleven-year-old twins, a disaster expert, a feminist reporter, an older couple with a secret, a pair of young guys who are looking for ladies, an untrustworthy businessman and a nun with a gambling addiction.

What begins as a night of boogie fever quickly changes to panic as the ship succumbs to multiple disasters, such as Earthquakes, tidal waves and infernos. As the night turns into day, everyone struggles to survive and, quite possibly, repair the love that they have lost or at least escape the killer rats.

Performances will be July 29-31, August 4-7, and 11-14, 2022 at the historic Victory Theater.

Visit www.arkansaspublictheatre.org or call 479-631-8988 for tickets or more information about the upcoming season, including season memberships, sponsorship opportunities and auditions.