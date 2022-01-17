Authorities clear scene of vehicle fire on I-49 southbound

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: All lanes have been cleared.

UPDATE: The middle and inside lanes have been cleared. Only the road shoulder is currently impacted.

Authorities extinguished a vehicle fire Monday, Jan. 17 on Interstate 49 southbound at mile marker 70.3 under the Sunset Avenue overpass.

Fire crews have the middle and inside lanes blocked as they work to clear the scene, which leaves just the outside lane open.

Traffic is slowed for a short distance in this area.

This story will be updated when the lanes are back open.