Authorities responding after semi rolls onto vehicle in Rogers

Photo Courtesy of the Rogers Police Department Facebook Page

UPDATE: One person was injured and taken to the hospital, according to Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Fire Department is on the scene after a semi truck rolled onto another vehicle Wednesday morning at the intersection of N. 2nd Street and W. Hudson Road in Rogers, Ark.

According to the RFD Facebook page, power lines are down and were involved in the incident. Rogers Police expects the intersection traffic light to be down until 3 p.m. at the earliest.

The department asks that you avoid the area while they work to clear the wreckage.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.

