BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing person last seen boating in the area of Bear Cove on Beaver Lake, according to Lieutenant Shannon Jenkins with the department.

The boat was located but police have not been able to locate its driver at this time, Jenkins said late Sunday.

The name of the missing individual is not yet available, according to police.

Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates into this developing story.