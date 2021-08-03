Back-to-School First Friday in Bentonville canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE PHOTO

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Back-to-School-themed First Friday event scheduled for Friday, August 6 in Bentonville has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to a release from Downtown Bentonville Inc., the decision comes as the Northwest Arkansas region experiences a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and local hospitals reach capacity.

“This hard decision was made in the best interest of public health and after recommendations from top Northwest Arkansas medical professionals,” said Kirk Gober, executive board president of Downtown Bentonville, Inc. “Our event could potentially draw hundreds of young, school-age children and their families to booths with hands-on activities.”

The event was organized in partnership with Bentonville Schools to celebrate the district’s 150th anniversary.

All district schools, high school marching bands, cheer squads, principals, and multiple staff members were scheduled to attend.

“It breaks our heart to cancel a First Friday, but it’s the right thing to do to keep our community safe and not create additional strain for our regional health system,” Gober said.

A planned COVID-19 vaccine clinic will still be available to walk-ins from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 105 South Main Street. No ID, insurance cards, or reservations are required to receive the vaccine.

Bentonville Farmers Market and Art Market will be restricted to only local farmers, growers, artisans and makers, and additional interactions will be limited temporarily, according to Downtown Bentonville Inc. Attendees are encouraged to wear face coverings, and additional space will continue to be offered between vendor booths to accommodate social distancing.

Downtown Bentonville Inc. says it has no current plans to cancel other downtown events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers