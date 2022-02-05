FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and a local non-profit boutique in Fayetteville is trying something new.

Beautiful Lives Boutique joined forces with three other businesses in Northwest Arkansas to have a “Galentine’s” Day pop-up event, giving people the chance to support local businesses while giving back to the community.

“So we have three local vendors to Northwest Arkansas, and we’re supporting them and they’re supporting us. When you shop with them, 20% of the proceeds go back to our cause. So we’re a non-profit thrift boutique and everything we earn we give back to 10 organizations that help women in crisis,” said Nicole Roberts, Store Manager for Beautiful Lives.

The boutique has been open for five years and everything for sale has been donated.