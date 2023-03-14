BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the Beaver Dam Peninsula Park will be closed through April 5 in addition to Highway 187 across the dam.

Also known as the Dam Site cutoff wall, the Peninsula Park will be closed while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers removes equipment used to perform routine maintenance on the dam.

Traffic barricades and signage will assist with the flow of traffic. ARDOT says to plan for additional travel time. Highway 62 can be an alternate route through the area.

The closure is reportedly being coordinated with local emergency management officials and law enforcement agencies.

For more information, contact the Beaver Lake Project Office at 479-636-1210.