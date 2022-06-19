ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE 6/19: “Last night we received a call about an individual who fell off a boat and into the water,” said police Lt. Jenkins with Benton County Sherriff’s Office. “Teams searched last night and we have teams back out on the water today. This will likely be a recovery.”

Rescue crews are assisting with a drowning incident that happened Saturday night, according to Benton County Emergency Manager Michael Waddle.

“I understand there was a drowning last night at Prairie Creek,” Waddle said.

Highway 94 East Fire Department assisting Benton County Sherriff’s Office with a drowning that happened Saturday night. (Hwy 94 East Fire Department)

Rescue crews ask residents to please avoid the area of Beaver Lake just southeast of Prairie Creek Marina. If you have access to launch in another location please do so.

There is a no wake zone around all the marine units working on the lake, according to the Avoca Fire Department Facebook post.