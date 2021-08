ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Beaver Lake Fire Department saved a man from drowning on August 1.

According to the department’s chief John Whisenant, crews were sent to a near-drowning at the Prairie Creek Day Use area at 7:55 p.m.

A boat was able to pull the man from the water and meet responders near the shore.

The fire chief says the man was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.