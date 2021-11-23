Bella Vista Animal Shelter featured on HGTV show “Fixer to Fabulous”

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bella Vista Animal Shelter has benefited to some upgrades from Dave & Jenny of the show “Fixer to Fabulous” on HGTV, the shelter said on its Facebook account.

According to a post, the shelter was selected this past summer to receive upgrades to its exterior and lobby, an improvement to the outdoor space, as well as updated dog kennels and a cat playroom.

“We are very appreciative of the hard work of the crew & the improvements to the shelter. These improvements will allow us to provide excellent care to our animals and provide a great space for our staff and visitors at the shelter,” they said.

The episode featuring the Bella Vista shelter will air on Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. on HGTV.