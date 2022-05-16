BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A portion of Rogers Road will be closed next week during workday hours, the city of Bella Vista announced.

According to a press release, the areas affected include Forest Hills Boulevard to Highland Road with the closure lasting from May 23-27.

The city says local traffic will be allowed access as necessary during the day from Lancashire Boulevard. Officials advise anyone traveling in that area after hours should use caution in the presence of barricades, construction equipment and uneven road surfaces.

The closure will allow for the installation of the water line for the new city Public Safety Facility being constructed on Forest Hills Boulevard. The release notes the project is subject to change because of weather or other unforeseen circumstances.