Bella Vista bypass interchange to temporarily have lane closures

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Construction on the new Interstate 49 interchange at Bella Vista bypass with Highway 71 in Bentonville will see various lane closures from Nov. 29-Dec. 10, according to a press release.

The release says various lanes will be closed, weather permitting, to improve asphalt pavement. Alternating lane closures will impact roadways connected to the interchange.

This will include Highway 71 and Walton Boulevard, the Bella Vista bypass, and I-49 ramps during overnight hours of 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights, and 8 p.m.-10 a.m. Friday nights.

Signage, construction barrels and police will help control traffic during these hours. Drivers are advised to be cautious in the work zone and watch for low speed signs.

Wednesday’s release said the project is a part of ArDOT’s Connecting Arkansas program, which includes constructing approximately 2.8 miles of roadway.

Additional travel information can be found on https://www.idrivearkansas.com/ and https://www.ardot.gov/.