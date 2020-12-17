Bella Vista city facilities closed due to COVID-19

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bella Vista city facilities will be closed to non-emergency public traffic through January 2021.

The city made the decision in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19, according to a statement.

Christie cited the number of total COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths that continue to rise as the reason to continue limiting public traffic, and that the work-from-home situation has worked remarkably well for city employees who continue to conduct city business primarily online and via phone and email.

Mayor Peter Christie will review the pandemic situation at the end of January, according to a city statement.

HERE’S WHAT’S CLOSED

The city’s administration offices at City Hall

Bella Vista Public Library

Bella Vista District Court

Community Development Services

Street Department

The lobbies of the police and fire departments will be open to emergency traffic only, with the exception of delivery of supplies.

The Bella Vista Public Library book drop and digital access will remain available during the closure, and library staff is available via email at library@bellavistaar.gov or by phone at 479-855-1753. Cardholders may update their accounts if they have expired and new accounts will be available with appropriate documentation.

If you have business with a specific employee, please contact that employee via email.

A staff directory can be found online here.

For building permits and inspection services, email permits@bellavistaar.gov.

For general city assistance, email info@bellavistaar.gov.

For police and fire assistance, call dispatch at 479-855-3771. As always, in an emergency call 911.

If you do not have access to email, you are also able to call or text the city’s main number at 479-876-1255.