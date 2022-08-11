BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bella Vista is giving its community an opportunity to share their creative talent through a design contest for its new public library cards.

According to a press release from the city, artists of all ages are welcome with suggested themes being Bella Vista, the library, literacy, nature, biking, unity, and diversity.

“We thought launching a design contest would give all area artists a chance to shine,” said Alex Newman, Children’s Services Librarian. “The contest will highlight the artistry and creativeness of our patrons and bring our community together to share in a new design,” she said.

Organizers note that artwork must be original, not published elsewhere, and free of any copyright restrictions. Submissions can be in any medium (crayon, pencil, paint, photography, etc.), as longa as the design fits the library card dimensions.

Anyone interested in participating should pick up an entry packet in-person at the library. The submission deadline is 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.

For more details, visit www.bvpl.org.