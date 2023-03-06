BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bella Vista Arts Council issued a release Monday honoring three local artists as part of its spring 2023 Artist of the month program.

Honorees include metal worker Dave Darpinian, writer Donna Hanson, and emerging young musician Aidan Taylor.

According to the release, the group will be honored at a public reception at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at the Bella Vista Bar and Grill.

According to the release, Metalwork artist Dave Darpinian specializes in Repoussé. The Council notes all his work is handmade so that each piece is unique.

Donna Hanson, a writer, author and multimedia artist, will reportedly be recognized for her writing and watercolor work. Examples of some of her sketches and watercolors will be on display at this reception.

Born and raised in Bella Vista, musician Aidan Taylor is an accomplished trumpet player in the Bentonville Bands program, which includes Concert Band, Marching Band and Jazz Band. The release notes he has been selected for All-Region band in junior high, and both All-Region and All-State bands as a high schooler. He has also competed at regional jazz competitions and festivals as part of the award-winning BHS Jazz Orchestra.

The Bella Vista Arts Council Artist of the Month program began in 2018 and has recognized 41 local artists to date. Starting in 2023, receptions honoring chosen artists will be held quarterly, and three types of artists will be spotlighted at each event, the Council says.