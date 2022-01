BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bella Vista fire department announced on its Facebook page at-home COVID-19 testing kits will be given out Thursday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

Tests will be distributed at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church located at 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista, Ark. until supplies are gone, the department said.

There is a limit of one box per person, which includes two tests, or three boxes per family. The department asks to not arrive earlier than 9:30 a.m.