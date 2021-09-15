Bella Vista man caught on security cam peeping in woman’s window, police looking for more victims

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bella Vista man was arrested Sunday on a number of charges related to claims that he allegedly looked in a Rogers woman’s bedroom window with his hand in his pants.

Police said Gage Antonia Pellegrino, 30, was arrested on charges of Attempted Burglary (Class C Felony), Stalking-3rd Degree (Class A misdemeanor), Voyeurism, Class A Misdemeanor, and Loitering x2 (Class C Misdemeanor).

A Rogers woman called police just after midnight on September 3 and reported a man on her property near W. Pleasant Grove Rd., allegedly looking in her bedroom window with his hand down the front of his pants.

When police arrived the woman provided numerous security camera videos that appeared to show Pellegrino approaching the house, looking in various windows and putting his hand in his pants.

On Saturday, September 11, police were called to W. Roselawn for a suspicious vehicle parked in the road with the doors open.

When officers arrived they found Pellegrino reportedly wandering around apartments in the area.

According to police, Pellegrino has an extensive record with the Rogers Police Department, including several drug charges, several thefts, loitering, public intoxication and other criminal trespass charges.

He is held at the Benton County Jail on an $80,000 bond and is ordered no contact with the woman who provided the videos to police.

Officer Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department says officers suspect there are other possible victims in the area and would like to contact them.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Pellegrino’s can call the Rogers Police Department at (479) 636-4141.