BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A Bella Vista man died Saturday, September 5, after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 71 in Bella Vista.

David Burton, 55, was traveling on U.S. 71 at Bear Hollow Road when his motorcycle struck a Ford F-150 truck.

Burton was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The accident is still under investigation at this time.