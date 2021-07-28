Bella Vista man involved in bank robbery; held on $25,000 bond

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 65-year-old Bella Vista man is at the Washington County Detention Center accused of robbery.

John Ray Jakovich is accused of trying to rob the Anstaff Bank in Huntsville on Monday, July 26, 2021.

Jakovich fled the scene and was apprehended shortly after by Huntsville police officers and Madison County Sheriff’s deputies.

Law enforcement was dispatched to a report of a bank robbery in progress around noon on Monday.

Jakovich was taken into custody south of Hunstville on Highway 23 near Madison 6060, according to Hunstville police.

This isn’t Jakovich’s first run-in with the law. According to police, Jakovich has three prior convictions in California.

Jakovich is being held on a $25,000 bond for robbery. His court hearing is on September 14, 2021.