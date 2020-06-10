Bella Vista man’s body pulled from Lake Brittany

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County dive and rescue teams recover a man’s body from Lake Brittany in Bella Vista Sunday.

Bella Vista fire department was dispatched to Lake Brittany around 7:00 am after a witness said a man did not resurface after jumping into the water.

The Bella Vista dive team and water rescue team worked for an hour and a half to locate the man before calling in the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

James Heffernan, 53 was recovered by the Benton County dive and rescue team around 12:30 p.m. the same day.

The man’s body was located near the same location where he jumped into the water by Benton County’s boat sonar. His body was found underneath a rock ledge.

Lake Brittany was built in 1965 and is one of the two smallest lakes in Bella Vista. The lake is 37 acres with a maximum depth of 75 feet.