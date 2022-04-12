BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — To many, April 20 is known as “420,” a day often celebrated with marijuana use. To help keep impaired drivers who partake in marijuana off the roads, the Bella Vista Police Department announced it is teaming up with state and national agencies for a “420” mobilization.

The mobilization, from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, is aiming to increase awareness and remind drivers “if you feel different, you drive different.”

BVPD reminds the public, like drunk driving, drug-impaired driving is illegal nationwide. According to NHTSA, between 2009 and 2018, of those drivers killed in crashes and tested for marijuana, the presence of marijuana had nearly doubled. In 2018, 46% of drivers who were killed in crashes and were tested for drugs tested positive.

On average, a DUI charge could cost around $10,000 in attorney fees, plus result in the loss of your license, higher insurance rates, and even jail time. BVPD says those are the least of the dangers that can occur while driving impaired.

Those who use marijuana on April 20 or any time should have a designated driver and refrain from driving themselves. If you have used an impairing substance such as marijuana, do not drive. Passengers should never ride with an impaired driver. If you think a driver may be impaired, do not get in the car.

For more information, visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drug-impaired-driving.