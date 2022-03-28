BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bella Vista Police is looking to keep drivers who do not pay attention while behind the wheel in check.

According to a press release, the city’s police department will be taking to the streets Monday, April 4 for enhanced distracted driving patrol.

The release makes clear: distracted driving puts not only you but other drivers in danger. It takes only seconds not to see a child in the roadway, a car stopped in front of you, or any other situation that can lead to a crash.

In Arkansas, the use of a hand-held cell phone for texting, typing, emailing or accessing the internet is against the law, regardless of the driver’s age. This is a primary offense, which means any law enforcement officer can pull you over for observing this violation, police noted.

If anyone has questions regarding the enforcement, call the Police Department at 479-855-3771.