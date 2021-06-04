Bella Vista POA fails to meet its payroll

"This was not a financial issue, it was a service provider issue," said BVPOA COO Tom Judson

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Employees of the Bella Vista Property Owners Association (BVPOA) did not get their direct deposit paycheck on Friday, June 4, 2021.

KNWA/FOX24 confirmed the information with an employee who did not get paid. The person spoke with an employee of BVPOA’s human resources department who said that funds may be available by Wednesday or Thursday, June 9 or 10, for the automatic deposits.

“It’s the people who planned to buy groceries, people who do automated debits, others who live paycheck-to-paycheck,” said another source close to the BVPOA, who asked to remain anonymous.

The person was also told by BVPOA’s employee that if hardship is caused, “we’ll see what we can do on that.”

BVPOA sent a statement about the payroll delay.

Today (June 4th), the POA was notified of an issue with our payroll service provider. As a result of this error by the payroll service provider, a majority of the POA’s staff did not receive a check. The POA is currently providing manual paychecks to all employees who were affected by this issue. All employees are being paid on payday. This was not a financial issue; it was a service provider issue. The POA’s financials are available on our website at Reports, Budgets and Financials » Bella Vista Property Owners Association (bellavistapoa.com). Tom Judson, COO Bella Vista POA

In January 2020, a property assessment increase passed in Bella Vista. Monthly assessment fees went up by $13 to $37 a month for property owners.

We’re really pleased about that and now the work begins. If a property owner were to purchase an activity card, its a one-time $30 fee and they get unlimited use of the gym, pools, the lake, the beach, the gun range, range balls, green fees at Brittany, and 10% off food purchases at restaurants.” BVPOA Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson told KNWA/FOX24 in Jan. 2020.

The BVPOA is a private non-profit corporation. It is responsible to maintain and operate recreation facilities, private trails, RV park, lakes, golf courses, and maintains and operates water department. It is funded by monthly assessments and amenity usage fees, according to its website.