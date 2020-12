BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bella Vista Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two women suspected in multiple forgery cases in the area.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the identifications used to cash the checks were stolen out of Little Rock and so far they have stolen more than $11,000.

If you have any information, contact the Bella Vista Police Department at (479) 855-3771.