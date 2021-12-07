Bella Vista Police cracking down on drinking and driving

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bella Vista Police said in a press release on Tuesday, Dec. 7, they are going to increase enforcement this month for impaired drivers who have been drinking.

The department said they will be joining other law enforcement agencies throughout the state for the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration national DWI mobilization, starting Dec. 17.

Officers remind that if you plan to drink during holiday festivities, plan to have a sober designated driver. According to NHTSA, there was an average of one alcohol-related crash every 50 minutes in 2018.

Those driving a vehicle while impaired made up more than 61% of those who died in alcohol related crashes in 2018, but passengers, occupants of other vehicles and pedestrians accounted for the other 39% of those killed, the release said.

Bella Vista Police also said there will be more DWI and safety checkpoints. They advise to call for a ride, designate a sober driver in advance or stay where you are in order to keep yourself and others safe.