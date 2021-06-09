Bella Vista police investigate city’s fire department over missing drugs

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bella Vista police have launched an investigation at the Bella Vista Fire Department (BVFD) over a missing controlled substance.

In March, the Bella Vista Police Department was notified by the Bella Vista Fire Department about a “small quantity of a controlled substance” missing from the fire department, said City of Bella Vista Spokesperson Cassi Lapp.

Lapp says an investigation is currently ongoing to determine the nature of the incident and whether it is an administrative or criminal matter.

According to Lapp, no employees have been suspended or placed on leave at this time.

“There are two policies that the city may refer to in order to determine the steps to take regarding discipline — if needed,” said Lapp.

The Drug Enforcement Administration has been notified of the investigation but is not involved, according to Lapp.