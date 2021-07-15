Bella Vista police search for runaway juvenile

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bella Vista Police Department is searching for a runaway juvenile last seen on July 11.

Aishka Sheppard, 14, was last seen around 2 p.m. in Bella Vista leaving a residence on Farnham Drive on a blue and grey bicycle.

She is approximately 5 feet tall and 125 pounds with dark brown hair, brown eyes and a scar on her left forearm.

Sheppard was last seen wearing a blue shirt and left her phone at the residence.

If you have any information, call Detective Williams at 479-855-3771.

