UPDATE: Bella Vista police searching for burglary, domestic assault suspect

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE 11 a.m.: The Bella Vista Police Department posted on Facebook that the suspect has been found and is in custody.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Bella Vista Police Department (BVPD) is asking the public to ‘be on the lookout’ for a 25-year-old man suspected of multiple crimes that occurred overnight on Wednesday.

Tyler Currie is a suspect in a residential burglary, criminal mischief, and domestic assault and has an active warrant for violation of probation, according to BVPD on Thursday, December 3.

Police said Currie was on foot near Queensferry Drive and the surrounding areas off Hwy 279.

He is a white male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, around 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you see Currie, police advise that you do not approach him, but call the department immediately at (479) 855-3771.