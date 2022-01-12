UPDATE: Bella Vista police safely locate missing man

UPDATE: According to the Bella Vista Police Department on Facebook, Skinner was located safely.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bella Vista Police Department is attempting to locate a missing man last seen on January 12.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Hartley Skinner, 85, is believed to have wandered away from his home located on Cambria Drive in Bella Vista around 11 a.m.

Skinner is listed at 5’7″ and weighs 180 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

Skinner was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, grey sweater, an unknown color ball cap and possibly a grey sweatshirt. He has dementia and other memory issues, according to the post.

If you have any information or locate Skinner, please contact the Bella Vista Police Department at 479-855-3771.