Image provided by Bella Vista Police

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police are searching for a teen who went missing from Bella Vista Sunday evening, June 13.

Tina Atkinson, 14, was last seen near Slifer Drive.

She is described as 5’2″, 175 pounds with pierced ears, brown eyes and shoulder length hair that is dyed black with lighter colored roots.

Anyone with information on Atkinson’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Bella Vista dispatch at (479) 855-3771.