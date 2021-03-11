Bella Vista police searching for runaway teen

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bella Vista Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a runaway teen.

Ethan Pliler, 17, was last seen at his home in Bella Vista at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10.

He is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 130 pounds, with dark brown hair that is long on top, and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and jeans. Both his ears are pierced and he wears rose-colored diamond studs.

He is not known to have a phone or vehicle.

If you have any information on Pliler’s whereabouts, contact the Bella Vista Police Department at (479) 855-3771.