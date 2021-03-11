Bella Vista police searching for runaway teen

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bella Vista Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a runaway teen.

Ethan Pliler, 17, was last seen at his home in Bella Vista at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10.

He is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 130 pounds, with dark brown hair that is long on top, and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and jeans. Both his ears are pierced and he wears rose-colored diamond studs.

He is not known to have a phone or vehicle.

If you have any information on Pliler’s whereabouts, contact the Bella Vista Police Department at (479) 855-3771.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers