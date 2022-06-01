BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A temporary public art installation is about to bloom in Bella Vista.

On Wednesday, the Bella Vista Arts Council, a City of Bella Vista advisory board announced “Bella Vista in Bloom,” a temporary public art installation kickoff event and volunteer appreciation party.

The installation event is scheduled for Saturday, June 11 at 10 a.m. in the garden at the Bella Vista Public Library.

According to the release, “Bella Vista in Bloom” is a creative fiber works installation, to which more than 25 Bella Vista artists have contributed by making from yarn flowers, bees, butterflies, large letters and more that will adorn areas around the city.

Yarn bombing is a form of street art, in which artists cover or decorate public objects with knitted or crocheted yarn. Officials say the art will be in place on the Marilyn Monroe statue in front of City Hall and on the fence around the city’s police and fire departments at Town Center, in addition to areas at the library and museum.

Mayor Peter Christie will begin the event by reading a proclamation in celebration of National Yarn Bombing Day. The installation will be available for viewing starting June 11 through July 11.

The program is offered as a community engagement event in support of the City of Bella Vista’s public art initiative, to be held each year. Contact members of the Arts Council at artscouncil@bellavistaar.gov to volunteer for next year’s event.