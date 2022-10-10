BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Bella Vista announced Monday the local arts council will be unveiling a new mural along the town trails.

According to a news release, the mural, titled “Journey Oz” will be unveiled on Friday, Oct. 21 at 3 p.m. at the Tweety Bird trailhead on the Little Sugar trail system.

The mural was created by resident artist Stevie Stevens and is the art council’s third public artwork contribution to the city. They previously presented the “Marilyn Monroe” abstract sculpture and the six-lighted “FireFlys.”

According to the release, the mural project uses waterproof porcelain, mirror, glass, and glass gems to create outward radiating lines to accentuate the Tunnel Vision Trail name. The journey in search of the ever-changing beauty of the “OZ”arks, in Bella Vista and beyond, is depicted in the mosaic.

Stevens uses methods known for thousands of years, but also breaks the rules to create modern abstract designs, the City said. Her process starts with a loose concept in sketch form and is intuitively expanded to the end project. All tiles are then cut, nipped or hammered to create unique design elements for the home, office, or public spaces.

The release notes the Arts Council president Demara Titzer has been working with Mayor Peter Christie and the Bella Vista City Council members to invest in public art to build community pride and connections, attract tourism and enhance our public buildings and trails.

The Tweety Bird trailhead is located on Chelsea Road and Prescott Road in Bella Vista. The event is open to the public.