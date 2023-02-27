BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas community came together on Sunday and held a benefit concert in Bella Vista to raise money for medical treatment for Ukrainians affected by the war.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Mildred B. Cooper Chapel in Bella Vista for the one-year anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine on Feb. 24. According to Ian Crookston, Ukrainians need resources more than ever.

“Most people have been flown out of the country if they’re lucky right that leaves thousands and thousands of innocent men, women, and children without proper medical care,” he said.

Crookston is the assistant project director for the Ukraine Relief Project in Ukraine and is using the concert to make a difference in Ukrainian lives.

“There’s a very important need to have better trauma surgery in the country for victims of the war that is going on,” Crookston said.

Sunday’s benefit concert also featured Native-Ukrainian Julia Tymochko, the runner-up for “The Voice” last season in Ukraine.

Tymochko has since moved to the U.S. to seek refuge and to help her country out as much as she possibly can.

Tymocko says she hopes her music brings people together and provides her people as well as others with a sense of hope, peace, support, and strength to get through these difficult times.