Benton Co. Sheriff’s Office help find missing man from helicopter in Newton County

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was called Sunday to help assist find a missing man in Newton County Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:50 pm the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Air Division was called to assist the Newton County Sheriff’s Office to search for a missing 68-year-old man.

The man got lost in the mountains while out hiking with his family.

Once in the Benton County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was in the air, the missing man was located within 13 minutes.

“Our pilots marked the location and gave the coordinates to the search and rescue teams on foot,” A Facebook post stated. “Shortly after, the man was reunited with his family.”

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Division began in 1995 under the leadership of Sheriff Andy Lee. The aircraft were appropriated through the 1033 program which makes surplus military equipment available to law enforcement.

The Aviation Division, currently under Sheriff Shawn Holloway has two OH-58A Bell helicopters that are public service aircraft to serve our community.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers