Benton Co. Sheriff’s Office help find missing man from helicopter in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was called Sunday to help assist find a missing man in Newton County Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:50 pm the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Air Division was called to assist the Newton County Sheriff’s Office to search for a missing 68-year-old man.

The man got lost in the mountains while out hiking with his family.

Once in the Benton County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was in the air, the missing man was located within 13 minutes.

“Our pilots marked the location and gave the coordinates to the search and rescue teams on foot,” A Facebook post stated. “Shortly after, the man was reunited with his family.”

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Division began in 1995 under the leadership of Sheriff Andy Lee. The aircraft were appropriated through the 1033 program which makes surplus military equipment available to law enforcement.

The Aviation Division, currently under Sheriff Shawn Holloway has two OH-58A Bell helicopters that are public service aircraft to serve our community.