BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Quorum Court approved an ordinance to change all unposted speed limits on unincorporated roads from 55MPH to 40MPH, according to a press release.

The original ordinance from Benton County in 1994 stated that roads without posted speed limits were to be set at 55 MPH.

Most of the county’s highly trafficked roads have speed limits posted. The ordinance applies only to less traveled and rural roads in Benton County without posted speed limits.

An analysis done by the Benton County Road Department said that roads without posted speed limits “would be hazardous to drive 55 MPH on”.

The Benton County Road Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office are in agreement that these rural roads be changed to 40MPH for the safety of our drivers and residents,” said Benton County Judge Barry Moehring. “Many of these roads are not highly trafficked and any roads that do have an already posted speed limit will not be affected by this ordinance.”

Signage will be posted to inform drivers of the change. A social media campaign has also been started to let drivers know of the change and will remind them on a quarterly basis, according to the release.