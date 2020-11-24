Benton County Clerk’s Office in Rogers temporarily limiting services due to virus

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Clerk’s Office in Rogers will be temporarily closed, except to facilitate early voting, due to COVID-19 , according to a release from the county on Tuesday.

Voters can still cast a ballot or drop of an absentee ballot at this location (211 W. Walnut St. in Rogers), and the Benton County Election Commission will be staffing the location during early voting to make sure citizens are able to vote in the runoff election.

Satellite locations for Benton County Clerk services are available at: 215 E. Central Avenue in Bentonville and 707 S Lincoln Street in Siloam Springs.

According to the Benton County communications director, the public will be notified when the office reopens.

