Benton County deputies led on car chase between Siloam Springs and Tontitown

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Deputies from Benton County Sheriff’s Office were led on a car chase between Siloam Springs and Tontitown Saturday.

Deputies said the pursuit took place around 2:00 p.m.

Exclusive witness video shows several vehicles from both Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Tontitown Police Department surrounding a car that went off the road.

A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office confirmed that deputies attempted to stop a vehicle that was reported stolen. The driver did not comply, and led deputies and local officers on a chase that continued until the suspect ran out of gas.