Benton County deputies led on car chase between Siloam Springs and Tontitown

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Deputies from Benton County Sheriff’s Office were led on a car chase between Siloam Springs and Tontitown Saturday.

Deputies said the pursuit took place around 2:00 p.m.

Exclusive witness video shows several vehicles from both Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Tontitown Police Department surrounding a car that went off the road.

A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office confirmed that deputies attempted to stop a vehicle that was reported stolen. The driver did not comply, and led deputies and local officers on a chase that continued until the suspect ran out of gas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play