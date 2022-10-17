BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The Benton County deputy involved in the shooting has been identified as Detective Vector Xiong. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is now being led by Arkansas State Police.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Benton County deputy was involved in a fatal shooting on Falling Springs Road in Decatur on October 15.

According to a police report, Benton County sheriff’s deputies were called to 22891 Falling Springs Road shortly before noon on Saturday after a resident reported hearing gunfire on the property of Nelson Amos, 71. A sheriff’s deputy later encountered Amos on a local road “driving a tractor and brandishing a handgun,” according to the report.

The deputy fired his rifle, striking Amos. An ambulance was called and deputies began to administer lifesaving measures to Amos, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Benton County Public Information Officer Lt. Shannon Jenkins, the Arkansas State Police are investigating the shooting. Special agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division are preparing an investigative file to submit to the Benton County prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the use of deadly force by the sheriff’s deputy was consistent with Arkansas laws.

Lt. Jenkins also confirmed that one deputy from the office has been placed on administrative leave. Amos’ body is being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for determination of the manner and cause of death.

This investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated if more information becomes available.