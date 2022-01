BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After 177 days in various hospitals battling COVID-19, Benton County Detective Jim Johnson was able to return home.

He was greeted as he left the hospital by fellow law enforcement officers, family and friends.

The news is shadowed by a recent discovery, however, that Johnson has been diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma, which is a type of kidney cancer.

He’ll be getting further medical care and rehab at home to treat the cancer.