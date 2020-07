ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County divers are working to recover a stolen vehicle dumped in Beaver Lake Friday afternoon.

Divers were called to the Monte Ne Boat Ramp for a vehicle floating 90 feet out in Beaver Lake around 1pm.

When divers located the vehicle and confirmed no one was inside and the vehicle was stolen.

Crews are working to pull the vehicle out of the water.