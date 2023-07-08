BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Election Commission is updating its precinct lines.

The new boundary lines will make the precincts for every election in Benton County the same and were set after the 2020 census.

Kim Dennison, the election coordinator for Benton County says the new lines should make things easier for voters.

“It’s just less confusion for the voters, not knowing what ballot to have and it definitely makes it easier on the programming side when we go to create the ballots for the election,” said Dennison.

The update to the lines will be official within the next few weeks and Dennison says as the area grows, the commission will add new boundary lines as needed.