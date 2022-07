BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County has brought on two more sexual assault charges against Northwest Arkansas endocrinologist Dr. Adam Maass on July 15.

Dr. Maas, 51, is now facing five charges of sexual assault. He has pleaded “not guilty” to two counts in Washington County and one count in Benton County.

Monday, July 18, he will have his arraignment on the latest counts.

