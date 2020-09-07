Benton County Jail reports 55 positive COVID-19 cases

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office reports an additional 55 positive COVID-19 cases in the Benton County Jail.

According to Lt. Shannon Jenkins, Benton County Jail tested and found an additional 5 employees and 50 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those that were tested have all been asymptomatic, according to the press release.

Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway, Turn Key Medical and the Arkansas Department of Health determined a test for all inmates and jail employees would be the best practice.

Approximately 600 people were tested.

Inmates have access to personal hygiene care, face coverings and each inmate has access to the jail medical staff, according to the press release. Inmates’ temperatures are being taken twice daily as well.

