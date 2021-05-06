Benton County judge declares emergency disaster following late-April flooding

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Benton County Judge signed an Emergency Disaster Declaration on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 as a result of damage caused by flooding resulting from more than six inches of rain in a matter of two hours.

Thanks to Judge Barry Moehring’s declaration, the county and affected cities can request assistance from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management (ADEM) for uninsured public sector damages attributed to the storm repair expenses.

If the damage is extensive enough in Benton County and other counties within the state, the Governor may declare a statewide disaster which, if confirmed by FEMA, could trigger assistance from the federal government.

The declaration also includes personal property damage resulting from the weather event. Individuals who sustained damage to their uninsured homes are encouraged to report it through the Benton County Website which has a click-through banner at the top of the site.

“Given the damage our local mayors, Benton County Road Department, Benton County Public Safety team and I have seen from touring the impacted areas, I believe a declaration is appropriate,” said Judge Moehring. “If the monetary damages of the storm are significant enough, then we’ll be able to receive additional assistance for repairs.”

Benton County and local cities estimate total public infrastructure damages to be in excess of $5,000,000. The county-wide threshold Benton County for state assistance is $861,009.

In order to receive federal assistance, the threshold statewide for damage caused by the weather event is $4,019,000