Benton County judge declares emergency disaster following late-April flooding

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Benton County Judge signed an Emergency Disaster Declaration on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 as a result of damage caused by flooding resulting from more than six inches of rain in a matter of two hours.

Thanks to Judge Barry Moehring’s declaration, the county and affected cities can request assistance from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management (ADEM) for uninsured public sector damages attributed to the storm repair expenses.

 If the damage is extensive enough in Benton County and other counties within the state, the Governor may declare a statewide disaster which, if confirmed by FEMA, could trigger assistance from the federal government.

The declaration also includes personal property damage resulting from the weather event.  Individuals who sustained damage to their uninsured homes are encouraged to report it through the Benton County Website which has a click-through banner at the top of the site. 

“Given the damage our local mayors, Benton County Road Department, Benton County Public Safety team and I have seen from touring the impacted areas, I believe a declaration is appropriate,” said Judge Moehring.  “If the monetary damages of the storm are significant enough, then we’ll be able to receive additional assistance for repairs.”

Benton County and local cities estimate total public infrastructure damages to be in excess of $5,000,000. The county-wide threshold Benton County for state assistance is $861,009.

In order to receive federal assistance, the threshold statewide for damage caused by the weather event is $4,019,000 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers