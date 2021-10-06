Benton County judge puts temporary restraining order on Bentonville Schools’ mask mandate

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Benton County Circuit Judge has granted a temporary restraining order against Bentonville Schools’ mask mandate, which means students and staff will not be required to mask indoors beginning on Thursday, October 7.

According to Travis Story who represents three parents that filed the lawsuit against Bentonville Schools regarding the mask mandate, Benton County Circuit Judge Xollie Duncan granted the temporary injunction, stopping the mask requirement on Wednesday, October 8.

The lawsuit was initially filed back on August 18, just a little more than a week after the school board voted 5-2 to institute a mask mandate for kids age three and up.

Bentonville Schools released the following statement regarding the decision to end the mask mandate:

We’re pleased to see the latest data which reveals COVID-19 infection rates trending in the right direction. The current numbers would have led us to this decision regardless of today’s outcome. Leslee Wright, Communications Director for Bentonville Schools

The Bentonville School District filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit three parents filed to invalidate the district’s mask mandate. The motion for dismissal was approved on September 9, 2021.

The lawsuit was then re-filed the following day on September 10.

This story is developing. Stay with KNWA as we continue to learn more.